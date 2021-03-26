Roy M. Ludlam, 90, of Villas, NJ, passed away on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 surrounded by his family. Born in Sea Isle City to the late Lennel and Annie Holdeman Ludlam, he was a lifetime resident of this area. He was a member of Asbury Methodist Church.Roy was an Army veteran of the Korean War. He enjoyed gardening, antiquing, and going to yard sales. He loved hunting and fishing with his son James. His family was everything to him.Roy is survived by his wife, Greta; his daughter, Carol Hoffman; his daughter in law, Judith Ludlam; his four grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren and one on the way; and two great great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Geraldine; his son, James Paul Ludlam; his five brothers; and one sister.Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 from 3:00 to 4:00 pm at Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Graveside service will be held at 4:30 pm at Asbury Methodist Cemetery, 1811 Route 9 North, Cape May Court House. The graveside service will be livestreamed on the Radzieta Funeral Home Facebook page at 4:30 pm. Memorial donations may be made to In Touch Ministries, PO Box 7900, Atlanta, GA 30357; or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or Salvation Army, 22 South Texas Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ 08401; or to your favorite charity. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
