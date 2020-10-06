MURPHY, OWEN

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Owen Murphy, a teacher of many years, and a decades-long resident of Stone Harbor, has died in Delray Beach, Florida. He was 80.Owen taught English and literature at private and public schools in New Jersey, Connecticut and Florida.Born October 4, 1940 in Manhattan to Owen and Marion Murphy, his father was a musical-comedy songwriter in the 1920’s. His mother danced professionally on Broadway.Owen was raised in Ho-Ho-Kus, New Jersey, and graduated from Notre Dame. In the 1960’s and ‘70’s he lived on the Jersey Shore in Stone Harbor, where he relished body-surfing and playing and singing the folk-songs of the era.In the early ‘90’s, he helped his, by then, widowed mother make a move to Delray Beach, FLorida. He continued to teach with concentration on private tutoring. Owen was beloved by his students and remained a part of the lives of many of them as they grew into adulthood.In recent years he savored daily beach walks and was known for awhile as the guy who flew enormous whimsical kites. “I think of it as painting the sky,” Owen told a newspaper reporter.He died on October 6, 2020 after a brief hospitalization for complications resulting from a fall.Owen is predeceased by his sister, Susan, and survived by his brother, Dennis, and sister-in-law, Marilyn, both also of Delray Beach.

To plant a tree in memory of OWEN MURPHY as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.