HAWE, JUDITH A.

Judith A. Hawe "Judy" (nee Mackey), 68 of North Cape May and formerly of Philadelphia, Judy passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020. She was employed by the Middle Twp. Transportation Department and the Star Dinner in North Wildwood. Judy is predeceased by her husband, Harry Hawe. Surviving are her siblings, Anne Humes (Raymond), Gerald Mackey (Diane), Theresa Jupin (Michael), Kathleen Spence (James), Mary Nocella (Thomas) and Timothy Mackey (Susan), and many nieces and nephews.Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 am Friday, July 24, 2020, at the St. Ann's Church, 2900 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood, NJ.A calling time will be held at the Ingersoll Greenwood Funeral Home, 1201 Central Ave., North Wildwood, NJ from 9 to 10:30 am Friday before the Mass. Burial will be private. Family requests the use of face masts and social distancing. In lieu of flowers family requests memorials in her name to Wildwood Catholic High School, 1500 Central Ave, North Wildwood, NJ 08260. Condolences atingersollgreenwoodfh.com

