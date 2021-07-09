Joanne M. Larkin, 62, of Cape May Court House, NJ, passed away on Wednesday, July 7, 2021. Born in Sea Isle City to the late Joseph and Isobel Campbell Foley, she was a lifetime resident here. She formerly was the deli manager at Avalon SuperMarket. Joanne was a nature and outdoors enthusiast especially birding and camping. She enjoyed the beach and swimming in the ocean after the lifeguards left. She was a big Phillies fan and loved playing softball and grilling. Joanne is survived by her husband, James G. Larkin, Jr.; her siblings, Joseph (Karoline) Foley, Theresa Foley Hamel, and Deborah Foley; and her nephews, Devin Foley and Tyler Anthony. Funeral services will be private for the family. Donations in Joanne’s memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023 or the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
