Catharine Anna Ackroyd, (nee James), 64, of Dennis Township, passed away on Saturday, February 27, 2021 after a brief but courageous battle with lymphoma. Born on August 27, 1956 in Cape May Court House to the late Granville and Mary Kemp James, she was a lifetime resident of this area and a 1974 graduate of Lower Cape May Regional High School. Cathy worked several jobs before realizing her true passion as a special education teacher. She touched many lives and will be remembered for the kindness and compassion she showed to countless students. A member of the NJEA, she retired from Dennis Township Elementary School in June 2019 after teaching for 22 years. Cathy enjoyed being outdoors doing her gardening and taking care of her flowers as well as feeding and watching the birds. Hummingbirds were her favorite and she looked forward to their arrival each year. She loved all animals especially her 3 dogs and cat. Cathy is survived by her husband, Douglas Ackroyd; her siblings, Bonnie (Bob) Speigel, Pete (Louise) James, Dom (Wendy) James, Maryann (Ken) Heishman, and Sandy (Joe) Moskal; her brothers and sisters in law, Thomas (Cass) Ackroyd, Donald Ackroyd, and Pat Ackroyd; and her nieces and nephews; and her great nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Granville James and John James. Funeral services will be private for the family with a memorial service to be scheduled for a future date. Memorial donations may be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, Donor Services, PO Box 98018, Washington, DC 20090-8018 or www.lls.org. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- Indictments Filed Feb. 23
- Pot’s Legal; Towns Weigh Options
- Fight Call Leads to Gun, Drug Charges
- Lower Township Police Department Activity Report, Adult Arrests Feb. 1-7, 2021
- Enhanced SNAP Benefits to Continue in March
- County Loses 2 to Covid; 40 New Cases Reported
- County Loses 2 to Covid; 36 New Cases Reported
- Suit Alleges Workplace Harassment by Cape May Lifeguard
- NJ Lottery to Suspend Ticket Purchasing Feb. 26 for System Upgrade
- County Reports 23 New Covid Cases
Videos
- Lower Township - Lower Township has cut off it’s tax paying citizens from attending meetings virtually during a pandemic . All because they couldn’t handle an overwhelming amount of callers discussing a controversial...
- Cape May - Where is the #Metoo movement? I'm hearing crickets in the night. I haven't heard any of the left condemning Cuomo! I haven't heard any of the late night show saying a word. Whoopi...
- Stone Harbor - Gas prices have risen about 80 cents a gallon since Election Day. Close to 40 cents a gallon since shutdown of XL pipeline. What more is to come from the new administration.
- Cape May Court House - What is wrong with the Biden team. They are letting thousands of illegal immigrants cross the Mexican border. We do not know who these people are and what diseases they carry. Covid??? Biden has made...
- Cape May County - Kids....you play sports, wear your masks!!!!