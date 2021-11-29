John Becker (“Beck”), age 80, of Del Haven and formerly the Port Richmond area of Philadelphia, PA, passed away on Thursday, November 25, 2021. He was born in Philadelphia to the late Thomas and Dorothy (nee Quinn) Becker. John summered here for many years prior to moving to Del Haven in 2007. He made a living as a truck driver and had owned and operated his own trucking company and had also worked for Commerce Construction Company of New Jersey. He enjoyed going to the casinos in Atlantic City. Left to cherish his memory is his wife, of almost 61 years, Mary Ann (nee Lucano) Becker, his three daughters, Mary Ann (Joseph) Ciak, Bridget (Richard) Schweikert and Diane (the late Joseph) Benson, 9 Grandchildren, (one of which is John H., whom he raised as a son), 11 Great Grandchildren and siblings, Bridget, Patricia, Mark and James and preceded in death by siblings, Dot “Sissy”, Thomas, Bernadette, Billy and Joseph. Funeral services will be private. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- Chick-fil-A Rumors Unfounded
- WWII Projectile Causes Multiple Wildwood Home Evacuations
- Heritage’s Dairy Store in Court House Permanently Closed
- Himebaugh Case Remains Active 30 Years Later
- Wildwood Police Nab Parolee Who Took Off Ankle Monitor
- B.L. England Plant Site Sold
- No Change in the Works for Avalon Boardwalk Venue
- Demolitions Proceed on Pacific Avenue
- Van Drew Votes 'No' on Build Back Better Act
- Murphy Announces $75M for Schools
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Sea Isle City - Sure was nice seeing the Sea Isle Fire Dept duty crew guys back for the holiday weekend when I walked my dogs. When is the city going to fund these men year round. It's a good piece of mind...
- Wildwood - The “Historical Group” of Wildwood is complaining and crying after a house is torn down. Do they realize that any property can be torn down and they have NO authority.
- Cape May County - Get vaccinated as COVID-19 variants now have a new surge in cases about to hit the USA. If people don't follow the guidelines, places will probably shut down once again. Biden will do it!!...
- North Wildwood - I'm starting to think that there's more weirdos in Wisconsin, than Florida and Cape May County combined!
- Villas - I moved here a few years ago from Pa.,I am really concerned about the lack of parental supervision.I have had many times that my son came home with a friend and asked if he could sleep over and he...