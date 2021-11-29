BECKER, JOHN

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

John Becker (“Beck”), age 80, of Del Haven and formerly the Port Richmond area of Philadelphia, PA, passed away on Thursday, November 25, 2021. He was born in Philadelphia to the late Thomas and Dorothy (nee Quinn) Becker. John summered here for many years prior to moving to Del Haven in 2007. He made a living as a truck driver and had owned and operated his own trucking company and had also worked for Commerce Construction Company of New Jersey. He enjoyed going to the casinos in Atlantic City. Left to cherish his memory is his wife, of almost 61 years, Mary Ann (nee Lucano) Becker, his three daughters, Mary Ann (Joseph) Ciak, Bridget (Richard) Schweikert and Diane (the late Joseph) Benson, 9 Grandchildren, (one of which is John H., whom he raised as a son), 11 Great Grandchildren and siblings, Bridget, Patricia, Mark and James and preceded in death by siblings, Dot “Sissy”, Thomas, Bernadette, Billy and Joseph. Funeral services will be private. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com

To plant a tree in memory of JOHN BECKER as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.