NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

HAGERTY, STANLEY JAMES JR., 89, of Cape May Court House, June 26, 2020. He served in the US Navy during the Korean War and was a parishioner of St John Neumann Parish.

To plant a tree in memory of STANLEY HAGERTY, JR as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.