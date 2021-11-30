McPHERSON, FRANK D., 79 Nov 30, 2021 16 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email To place an obituary, please call Janet, 609-886-8600 ext 134 or email: obits@cmcherald.com NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save McPHERSON, FRANK D., 79, of Cape May Court House, November 22, 2021. He worked as Campground Manager at Old Stagecoach Campground. To plant a tree in memory of FRANK McPHERSON as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news. We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly. Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesChick-fil-A Rumors UnfoundedWWII Projectile Causes Multiple Wildwood Home EvacuationsHeritage’s Dairy Store in Court House Permanently ClosedHimebaugh Case Remains Active 30 Years LaterWildwood Police Nab Parolee Who Took Off Ankle MonitorB.L. England Plant Site SoldCape May Ice Skating Rink Delayed to ’22Lower Township Police Report Oct. 25-31Status of SIC’s Polar Bear Weekend Questioned27% of Wildwood’s Budget Goes to Police Videos Villas - If everyone thinks COVID isn’t going away it is not! The unvaccinated will eventually get COVID , the variants are not going to stop as you see the new one from So. Africa. Just like smallpox the... Ocean View - I found it a little odd that during Joe Bidens Monday press conference all of the networks camera footage only showed front and left views, then the powers that be screwed up as Biden was walking off... Rio Grande - Who pumps 33 MILLION GALLONS of liquid into the Atlantic Ocean? YOU!! (on a busy day). YES, YOU!! Look up the approved outflow amounts for your County; be surprised. Water is being taken... Stone Harbor - To any shore town poster. THIS PAPER IS NOT that town council meeting .we get it you have a viewpoint and a opinion you want to be heard. THIS PAPER/WEBSITE DOES NOT COUNT AS A FACE TO FACE WITH YOUR... Upper Township - Congratulations Northfield on your victory over the Upper Township JV Indians! Way to win it!!! You proved how to be Champions!!! More Spouts Local Sports +5 Middle Township Takes United Division with Anchor Bowl Win Updated Nov 26, 2021 +6 Championship on the Line Between Middle and Lower: Anchor Bowl 2021 Preview Updated Nov 23, 2021 Winning Team Receives Prizes After Bill Liddell Men’s Basketball Tournament Updated Aug 20, 2021 Photo Galleries +7 PHOTOS: Stone Harbor Christmas Parade 2021 Photos by Collin Hall PHOTOS: Stone Harbor Christmas Parade 2021 +7 N. Wildwood Honors Vets Nov. 11 By John Harkins N. Wildwood Honors Vets Nov. 11 +6 Lower Township Veterans Parade in Pictures Photos by Collin Hall Lower Township Veterans Parade in Pictures Latest e-Edition Cape May County Herald e-Edition Cape May County Herald