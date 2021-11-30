NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

McPHERSON, FRANK D., 79, of Cape May Court House, November 22, 2021. He worked as Campground Manager at Old Stagecoach Campground.

