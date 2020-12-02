MCCADDEN, JOSEPH A., M.D.

Joseph A. McCadden, M.D. of Avalon and Media (formerly of Wallingford) passed away peacefully on November 21, 2020 at the age of 94. He was survived by his wife Jean (nee Heim) of 68 years and his son Michael of Glen Mills and three grandchildren, Elizabeth, Daniel and Scott. He was predeceased by his daughter Mary. Dr. McCadden served as a First Sergeant during World War II and he received an Army Commendation Ribbon from the First Cavalry Division of the U.S. Army. He served as President of the medical staff at Riddle Memorial Hospital and was known by many as their family doctor until he gave up his practice in 1983 to become the Corporate Medical Director for Scott Paper Company. He was an excellent physician and had tireless compassion for his patients, 24 hours a day.
