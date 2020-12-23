Chrtstopher Dailey

Christopher Guy Dailey (December 1, 1972 - December 20, 2020),of Media, PA and Stone Harbor, NJ passed away December 20, 2020. "Crick", as he was known to his family and friends, was an avid fisherman and was happiest fishing by an ocean or by a stream. Those who knew and loved Crick were very aware of his quick wit. He loved to make people laugh. He also loved movies and always had a recommendation or review. He was a gentle giant, especially kind to kids and animals, including his last dog, his beloved Sadie.He is survived and missed by his family; his parents Ginger and William Dailey,and his siblings Will (Angel), Jen (Sotiri), and Frank (Carol), as well as his nieces and nephews.Services will be private

