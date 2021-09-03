NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

DEAMER, WILLIAM NEWELL, on August 28, 2021, age 92 yrs, of Jensen Beach, FL, formerly of Cape May. Online Guestbook at www.treasurecoastseawinds.com

