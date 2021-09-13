MONTGOMERY, JOHN P.

John P. Montgomery, 62, of Wildwood, NJ, was born in Philadelphia, PA on March 22, 1959 at Nazareth Hospital. John passed away peacefully Thursday, September 9, 2021.Upon graduating Archbishop Ryan High School in 1977, John joined his father working in the family business. His travels led him to finding a new life in California, where John spent most of his adult years. John moved back to the East Coast about 12 years ago to be closer to his family.John enjoyed all water sports including boating, water skiing, and fishing. He was an accomplished snow skier, which took him to different parts of this country. John was graced with tremendous mechanical ability, allowing him to spend many hours on his favorite car or boat.John was predeceased by his parents, John and Arlene, and his brother William and his sister MaryEllen. He is survived by his sister Kathi and brothers Marty, Scott, and Kenny, as well as his extended family and friends.Outdoor service will be held at the Avalon Manor Pier on September 25, 2021 at 11:00 am, lunch to immediately follow at the Avalon Manor Hall. The family requests that donations be made in lieu of flowers to Cape Hope Homeless Outreach in John’s name. Please visit CapeHopeCares.org to donate.Condolences atwww.radzieta.com

