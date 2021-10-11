NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Kathleen A. Houston, 79, of Villas, New Jersey, passed away peacefully on October 4, 2021, at North Cape Center in North Cape May, surrounded by her family. She was born in Hudson, New York on August 22, 1942 to Charles and Frieda Hallenbeck.Raised in Hudson, New York, Kathleen moved to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to attend nursing school at Philadelphia General Hospital where she graduated in 1963. She worked as a registered nurse at PGH as well as Presbyterian Hospital in Philadelphia. Kathleen obtained a Master’s Degree in Social Work and her career turned to behavioral health and addiction treatment where she worked for many years and touched many lives. In 2012, Kathleen was honored as Medical Professional of the Year by the Caron Foundation after being nominated by her peers and colleagues.After living and working in the Philadelphia area for most of her adult life, Kathleen and her husband, Hank, retired and moved to Villas, New Jersey, where they shared their home with the golden retrievers and the cats they loved, and where they regularly enjoyed the Delaware Bay sunsets.Kathleen is survived by her loving husband of 29 years, Henry (Hank) Houston; her son, Mark Davies, and his wife Laura Strickler, of Lawrenceville, New Jersey; her granddaughter, Annelise Davies of New Orleans, Louisiana; and her brother, Charles Hallenbeck of Willoughby, Ohio; and many beloved nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her sister, Phyllis AuCoin.A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, October 23 from 9:30-10:30am at Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd, North Cape May, NJ 08204, with a service beginning at 10:30am. Donation may be made online in Kathleen’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association or Citizens Veterans Advisory Committee, and condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of KATHLEEN HOUSTON as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.