STOKES, JOHN ("Jack"), 92, of Cape May, October 6, 2021. He served in the US Army.
To plant a tree in memory of JOHN STOKES as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 64F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 64F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: October 11, 2021 @ 6:20 pm
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.