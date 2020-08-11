PISIECZKO, ALEXANDER ("Al"), 76, of Erma, August 8, 2020.
NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- Erma Traffic Stop Yields 2 Arrests
- County Ends Weekend with 6 New Reported Coronavirus Cases
- ‘There are a lot of People in Town’
- County Crosses 1,000-case Milestone
- Crest Debates Events on Beaches; Alcohol Cited as Factor
- County Reports 5 New Community-based Cases
- County Adds 5 Cases to Metrics Aug. 8
- Isaias Pummels County, Drops Tornado in Strathmere
- Schools Announce Reopening Plans
- Middle Township Police Department Activity Report, Adult Arrests July 6-12, 2020
Videos
- Upper Township - So the County is updating their Countywide Hazard Mitigation Plan to include pandemics. What are they putting under that chapter? If a pandemic hits Cape May County send all employees home with pay?
- Cape May Court House - For years, we have watched the president denigrate the faith of his rivals, demonstrate an abysmal knowledge of the Bible and use a photo op in front of a church as an excuse for violence. This...
- Seaville - Without the evangelical voting bloc, no Republican candidate could hope to have a path to the presidency. Now that Falwell is gone and evangelicals are realizing that Trump has lied about his sudden...
- Cape May - A friend of mines mother is a teacher in New York, around the Catskills region. We were in the military together and settled here. We rarely discuss politics because neither one really cares much,...
- Cape May - Just submitted about Douglass Park engine idlers. A man with a small curly haired white dog actually has his pet sitting on top of the picnic table next to us. Wow, amazing how many people have no...