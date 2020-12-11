CHURCH, ELIZABETH MAE, 82, of Goshen, December 9, 2020. She was a lifelong member of the Tabernacle United Methodist Church.
- Marmora - I recently moved here and I find the Herald the best I have seen or read. I will be happy to pay the dollar you are requesting at the local Wawa or any other place I find it.
- Villas - Just remember all these politicians who backed Trump on his false campaign to overturn this election. These politicians who have not been named, obviously, cannot have much respect for our democracy...
- Villas - I hope President Trump gets his copy of Time 's person of the year. Sorry Mr. Trump always a bridesmaid never a bride.
- Cape May - This may be a dumb question but is there a way you can actually find out who you voted for, I was able to track my ballot and see it was counted, but maybe if people could see who their vote went to...
- Wildwood Crest - Wildwood Crest received sub par legal advise for years which led to multiple unnecessary lawsuits some of which are ongoing. It’s time to hold the attorneys to account and sue them for malpractice.