SMEARMAN, MANDYLYNN

MandyLynn Smearman, age 44 of Villas passed away suddenly on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at her home.She was born in Willingboro, NJ to Harold Cooper and Robin Lee (nee Cantz) McLoughlin and resided in Cape May Co. most of her life. Mandy was also raised by her step father Jack McLoughlin. Mandy had a great love for the ocean and fishing, her animals, her sons and her many friends. Her huge heart will be greatly missed. She was predeceased by her parents and grandparents. She is survived by her husband of 22 years Steven B. Smearman Sr.; sons Steven B. Smearman Jr. and Luke C. Smearman; step-father Jack McLoughlin and Mandy’s first grandchild is on the way. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration (AFTD), 2700 Horizon Drive, Suite 120, King of Prussia, PA 19406 or Cape May Co. Animal Shelter, DN 501B 4 Moore Rd., Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Funeral services will be private. Condolences will be received at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com

