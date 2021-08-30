READ, CAROLANN MARY

CarolAnn Mary (Schast) Read, 71, of Cape May Court House, NJ passed away peacefully at home on August 25, 2021. She was born at Methodist Hospital in Philadelphia on September 28, 1949 to John and Frances (Duda) Schast. CarolAnn went to West Catholic High School for Girls then went on to graduate in 1975 from Gwynedd-Mercy College where she studied nursing. She worked as an X-ray technician at Misericordia Hospital, as a Registered Nurse in the Emergency Department at Hahnemann University Hospital (1978-1981) and Burdette Tomlin Memorial Hospital where she retired in December 2000. CarolAnn was married to her beloved late husband Joseph Read for 34 years. She loved travelling, going to the beach, going to the casinos, attending concerts and spending time with friends and family. She will be profoundly missed.She is survived by her step-children, Lauren Read, Marcie (Anthony) Samartino and Bradley (Esther) Read, step-grandsons Christopher Samartino and Eli Read, niece Tracie (Raymond) Mowery, great-niece and goddaughter Kristen Mowery, and great-nephews Raymond and Matthew Mowery. She is predeceased by her husband Joseph Read, her brother John Schast and her sister Susan Kriss-Dougherty.There will be a dual memorial for CarolAnn and Joseph Read, who passed in April 2020 and couldn’t be memorialized due to the Covid outbreak. The memorial service will be held on Friday, September 17, 2021 at 11:00 am at Radzieta Funeral Home located at 9 Hand Avenue in Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. The family will gather with friends and relatives afterwards. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Beacon Animal Rescue, 701 Butter Road, Ocean View, NJ 08230 www.beaconanimalrescue.org
