LAURIELLO, LOIS

Lois Lauriello (Huston) 80, of Wildwood, NJ. Joined the Lord on June 4, 2021. She was surrounded by her family. Preceded in death by her parents: Henry and Helen Huston, siblings, Harry Huston, Dave Huston, and Florence Huston (Osmundsen). She leaves behind a legacy of love and caring for her children, Leonard, Jr. (Maria), Richard (Lisa) and Michelle (Jake), grandchildren, Alex, Sebastian, James and Daniella. She leaves behind many sister and brother in laws. Lois and her husband, Leonard were together for 61 beautiful years. They are the former owners of Holly Beach Motel of Wildwood. A lifelong member of the Ladies Fire Auxiliary. She was a volunteer for many different organizations always willing to lend a hand. She was Third Ward Council person from 1987 to 1993 and loved by so many. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, June 9, 2021, 11am at St. Ann's Roman Catholic Church, 2901 Atlantic Ave., Wildwood, NJ. Visitation 9:30 am to 10:45 am in St. Ann's. Burial in St Mary"s Cemetery, Cold Spring, In Lieu of flowers all donations send to "Love of Linda Cancer Fund" or Cape May County Animal Shelter in Her Name. Condolences at ingersollgreenwoodfh.com

