Starlyne Sisior, 34, of Rio Grande, NJ, was a Christian woman who passed away from heart complications on Friday, February 26, 2021. Star is survived by her mother and stepfather, Elena Martin and Rawley Rechemang; her sisters, Samantha Rekemel, Kedei Isimang, and Kimuu Gathan; her Uncle John and Aunt Catherine, with whom she has lived for the past 14 years; and her cousin, Johnella Perrette. Star had a way of making you enjoy the little things in life. Everyone who met her always loved her fun, goofy, and crazy personality. Funeral services will be private. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required.
