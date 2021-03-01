Sisior

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Starlyne Sisior, 34, of Rio Grande, NJ, was a Christian woman who passed away from heart complications on Friday, February 26, 2021. Star is survived by her mother and stepfather, Elena Martin and Rawley Rechemang; her sisters, Samantha Rekemel, Kedei Isimang, and Kimuu Gathan; her Uncle John and Aunt Catherine, with whom she has lived for the past 14 years; and her cousin, Johnella Perrette. Star had a way of making you enjoy the little things in life. Everyone who met her always loved her fun, goofy, and crazy personality. Funeral services will be private. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

To plant a tree in memory of STARLYNE SISIOR as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.