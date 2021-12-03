DOWNS, JR., JAMES ALLEN

James Allen Downs, Jr., age 69, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, November 28, 2021, following a long battle with lung cancer. He was surrounded by his 3 girls. He was born in Kensington, PA and graduated from Mastbaum VoTech High School (class of 1976) where he learned about the automotive business. He married his high school sweetheart at the age of 18 and they moved to New Jersey in 1972. They bought a house and started a family. He had a love of cars and a lifelong career in the automotive industry. He was employed as a parts manager for the Burke family automotive group for over 20 years, alongside his wife. He loved classic Mopar cars, Nascar (Richard Petty), the Denver Broncos, dogs and country music. He is predeceased by his mother Evelyn (nee Kuert) Downs and his father Midshipman James Allen Downs, Sr. He is survived by his wife of 50 years Helen (nee Massott) Downs and 2 daughters, Jennifer Downs and Susan Downs (John Qualli). There are no services scheduled at this time and condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com

