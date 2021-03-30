SCARLATA, MARIA IMMORDINO

Maria Immordino Scarlata, 85, of Clearwater, Florida, and formerly of Wildwood, NJ, peacefully passed away on December 13, 2020 at Bellaire Health Care Center, Clearwater, Florida.Born in Villalba, Sicily, she immigrated to the United States at the age of 19 and made her home in the Trenton/Hamilton, NJ area until moving to Wildwood NJ, where she resided most of her life.Maria along with her late husband Luigi, owned and operated the family’s businesses, Luigi’s Restaurant, Wildwood, NJ, for 39 years, and the Quo Vadis Nightclub, Wildwood, NJ., for 15 years. She was a beautiful soul touching the lives of so many that referred to her as Mom or Aunt Mary.Predeceased by her parents, Giuseppe and Giuseppina Immordino, her husband, Luigi Scarlata, son, Joseph Scarlata, daughter, Tina Prickett, brother, Frank Immordino, sister, Lillina Immordino, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Salvatore Scarlata, Josephine and Charles Sebastyen, Dina and Ralph Petito, and Raymond Helmich. Maria is survived by her son, Louis Scarlata, daughter-in-law Dawn Scarlata, grandchildren, Jamie Scarlata, Tina Prickett and Ashley Garwood, Marisa and Andrew DiCristina, and Louis Scarlata Jr., great granddaughter, Ryan Avery DiCristina, sisters-in law, Maria Immordino, Mary Helmich, and Maureen Scarlata, and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins and dear friends.A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated on Monday, April 12, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Notre Dame De La Mer Parish/ St. Ann Roman Catholic Church, 2901 Atlantic Avenue, Wildwood, NJ 08260. Burial of Cremains will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, 1056 Seashore Road, Cape May, NJThe family will receive guest on Monday, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., at St. Ann Church.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of donor’s choice. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.brennafuneralhome.comArrangements are under the direction of the Brenna Funeral Home, Immordino Chapel, 1799 Klockner Road, Hamilton, NJ 08619.
