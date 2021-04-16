NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Mark Landers Wiseman, 59, of South Seaville, passed at home on Monday, April 12, 2021. He was born to the late Patrick and Dorothy Wiseman in Bryn Mawr, PA. He is survived by his daughter, Amanda Gies (Kurt) and their daughter, Hazel Geis. He will be sadly missed by his siblings, Martha Smith (Joe) and Eric Wiseman (Susan), his nieces, Carrie Cammouf (Steve), Jessica Downes (Jack) and Jacqueline Wiseman (Rob), his many lifelong friends and of course, his AA family. Mark enjoyed fishing, music (mostly vintage vinyl), his motorcycle and birdwatching, particularly his hummingbirds and ducks! But Mark’s greatest passion was to tend to his friends’ needs. Mark was an avid reader and would write, “May your home be known by the books that you own.” in the AA books that he gave out to his struggling friends. He was that guy who was there for you when you needed him. Mark was proud of his eight-year sobriety. He loved attending AA meetings and the fellowship of his AA family. He was truly blessed to have had them in his life for over eight years. Mark has been a painting Contractor on the 7-mile Island for over 40 years.In Mark’s honor, please do a random act of kindness. He would enjoy that. And Mark would say to all who loved him, “Until we meet again, God grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, the courage to change the things I can and the wisdom to know the difference.” Condolences at www.radzieta.com

