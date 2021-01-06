After a life filled with love, Gloria Mae DeLuca (born July 2, 1929) passed away peacefully in her home on Dec. 20, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. Friends and family of the Cape May area may remember Gloria and Dan DeLuca (deceased 2006) as the Kitchen Manager/Chef and Director at Helen L. Diller Vacation Home for Blind Children. Together, over 18 seasons, they provided meals, memorable experiences and emotional nourishment to visually impaired children on vacation in Avalon, NJ. She is survived by her two sisters Pat Rybicki and Joyce Maranzano. Her brother, Robert (Buddy) Bryon and sister, Delores Nalley are both deceased. Gloria is also survived by her children; Mary Jane Brewer, Bert (Guy) Picot, Lorraine Gilb, Thomas DeLuca; her grandchildren; Eric and Kurt Brewer, Liana Stern, Roy and Scott Gilb, Lauren and Cari DeLuca, Jennifer Lyn and Robert Rybicki (who loved her as “Granny”); and her great- grandchildren; Alyssa and Angelina Brewer, Tyler and Kyle Brewer. She will be greatly missed and has a long legacy to cherish and share with generations to come. Please consider a generous donation in Gloria’s memory to Helen L. Diller Vacation Home for Blind Children at P.O. Box 338 Avalon, NJ 08202 or at www.dillerblindhome.org.
