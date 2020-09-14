NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Brian E. O'Shea, 63, of Cape May Court House, NJ, passed away on May 30, 2020. He was born in Camden, NJ to the late Edwin Charles and Arlene Gavin O’Shea. He served as a Staff Sergeant in the USMC for four years active duty and two years reserve service. He was a history buff and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and flying.Brian is survived by his son, Craig O’Shea; his sister, Nancy O’Shea; and his nieces and nephews.Burial will be private at the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

