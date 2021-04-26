David M. Muratore, of Wildwood, peacefully passed at his home on April 24, 2021. Age 57. Loving father of Danielle Muratore and Mia Muratore. Dear brother of Janice Lamb, Thomas Muratore (Diane), Irene McKee (Larry), Barbara Smith (Dan), Nancy Mormelo (Sean) and Amy Muratore. He is also survived by Nicole Muratore and many adoring nieces and nephews.David was a passionate Philadelphia Flyers and Phillies fan. He was a skilled craftsmen and cabinet maker, which he enjoyed as a trade for most of his life. He was an incredible cook and baker and loved his Classic Rock (especially Lynyrd Skynyrd.) The thing he loved most in life however was family, especially his two daughters Danielle and Mia.Relatives and friends are invited to his memorial mass Thursday, April 29, 11:00 am at Notre Dame De La Mer Parish / Assumption Church, 7100 Seaview Ave, Wildwood, NJ 08260.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in David’s memory be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.egizifuneral.com
