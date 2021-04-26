NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

David M. Muratore, of Wildwood, peacefully passed at his home on April 24, 2021. Age 57. Loving father of Danielle Muratore and Mia Muratore. Dear brother of Janice Lamb, Thomas Muratore (Diane), Irene McKee (Larry), Barbara Smith (Dan), Nancy Mormelo (Sean) and Amy Muratore. He is also survived by Nicole Muratore and many adoring nieces and nephews.David was a passionate Philadelphia Flyers and Phillies fan. He was a skilled craftsmen and cabinet maker, which he enjoyed as a trade for most of his life. He was an incredible cook and baker and loved his Classic Rock (especially Lynyrd Skynyrd.) The thing he loved most in life however was family, especially his two daughters Danielle and Mia.Relatives and friends are invited to his memorial mass Thursday, April 29, 11:00 am at Notre Dame De La Mer Parish / Assumption Church, 7100 Seaview Ave, Wildwood, NJ 08260.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in David’s memory be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.egizifuneral.com

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.