MCDEVITT, CORINNE M.

Corinne “Cori” M. McDevitt, age 35 of Villas, passed away suddenly on Wednesday July 22, 2020 as the result of a motor vehicle accident. She was born in Cape May Court House and was a life long area resident. Corinne attend Lower Twp. Schools where she had been active in cheerleading, choir and band. Corinne had attended Beauty School. She had mostly worked as a waitress, formerly at the Lobster House in Cape May and other restaurants. Corinne had been a very helpful and supportive person to many in the local community.She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother Dolly Caldwell and paternal grandparents Emily and Michel J. McDevitt. Corinne was the loving mother of London Skye Hildebrant, and also survived by her parents Sandra (nee Caldwell, Jaime) Aponte and Christopher (Colleen) McDevitt; brother Michael Joseph McDevitt III and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and very close friends. She also leaves behind London’s father Chuck Hildebrant and his mother Joann (Vinni) Pale.A public visitation will be held at the Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd, N. Cape May, from 10:00 am to 11:00 am Wednesday July 29 th. Due to the Covid-19 funeral restrictions the funeral service will be private. Contributions in her memory may be made to: Rio Grande Rescue Squad, 603 Maryland Ave., P.O. Box 406, Rio Grande, NJ 08242.Condolences willbe received atwww.EvoyFuneralHome.com

