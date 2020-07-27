MCDEVITT, CORINNE M.

Corinne “Cori” M. McDevitt, age 35 of Villas, passed away suddenly on Wednesday July 22, 2020 as the result of a motor vehicle accident. She was born in Cape May Court House and was a life long area resident. Corinne attend Lower Twp. Schools where she had been active in cheerleading, choir and band. Corinne had attended Beauty School. She had mostly worked as a waitress, formerly at the Lobster House in Cape May and other restaurants. Corinne had been a very helpful and supportive person to many in the local community.She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother Dolly Caldwell and paternal grandparents Emily and Michel J. McDevitt. Corinne was the loving mother of London Skye Hildebrant, and also survived by her parents Sandra (nee Caldwell, Jaime) Aponte and Christopher (Colleen) McDevitt; brother Michael Joseph McDevitt III and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and very close friends. She also leaves behind London’s father Chuck Hildebrant and his mother Joann (Vinni) Pale.A public visitation will be held at the Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd, N. Cape May, from 10:00 am to 11:00 am Wednesday July 29 th. Due to the Covid-19 funeral restrictions the funeral service will be private. Contributions in her memory may be made to: Rio Grande Rescue Squad, 603 Maryland Ave., P.O. Box 406, Rio Grande, NJ 08242.Condolences willbe received atwww.EvoyFuneralHome.com
NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATE: Crash Victims ID'd
- Lower Man Dies From COVID-19 Complications
- County's Up 7 Cases; N. Wildwood Man Dies from Coronavirus
- County Loses 2 Residents to Coronavirus; 12 New Cases Added to Total
- Protesters Walk Wildwoods Boardwalk Demanding End to Racial Injustice
- Cape May County to Open Drive-thru COVID-19 Testing
- N. Jersey Man Rescues Man From Drowning Off Wildwood Beach
- County's Cases Rise by 10
- Appeals Court Upholds Search Warrant in North Wildwood
- County Reports 12 New Cases on Last Saturday of July
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Cape May Court House - Middle Township Schools in hybrid mode for the school year. REALLY?????? Parents now have to change their schedules to work around the school district.
- Stone Harbor - To those that think people will stay longer in Stone Harbor this year because no schools will be open.You forget one thing. There was no school open early in the spring and they did not show up till...
- North Wildwood - Would the person who found part of a necklace on the ground at the Anglesea Pub on Friday night July 24tht between 8 and 10 PM, please return it by dropping it off at the pub. It has sentimental...
- Cape May - In response to middle township school number 2 : Just I office personnel is closed for 2 weeks. That would be 3 secretaries, assistant principal,And the principal all custodian and maintenance will...
- Avalon - Seeing this sign popping up all over CMC. It reads.... "We need a leader, not a tweeter". Couldn't agree more.