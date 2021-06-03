DAWSON, JULIA R., 94, of South Dennis, May 31, 2021. She was a member of the Missionary Choir at Christ Gospel.
- Ocean City - Wearing a face mask is just like wearing a bulletproof vest. Perhaps you don’t need to wear it, but there can be a time when you’re glad you had it on.
- Wildwood Crest - As Mark Cuban recently noted in Inc. Magazine, “If we don’t pay a living wage, then the people who work for me become dependent on government programs. That means that taxpayers would be subsidizing...
- Cape May - Why are people so negative? My response of bashing Erin Burke, city clerk, for her input into the meetings: she is incredible, knows more than anyone else. Give her credit for how much she assists...
- Cape May - The Spouter is correct, how can you give the former L/H administration credit for something that isn't a fact, hasn't been started or completed and the effort to save the Franklin Street...
- Ocean View - I love the idea in Michigan about requiring police to be trained in marshal arts as long as they still have access to firearms, and all of the traditional asian weapons, throwing stars, numb chucks,...