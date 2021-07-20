William J. Rambo, age 88 of Rio Grande passed away on Sunday July 18, 2021. He was born in Philadelphia, formerly of Roxborough, PA and has resided in Cape May Co. since 2003. Retired he had worked in customer service for Photo Type in Pennsauken, NJ and also had worked for Beck Engraving in Philadelphia, PA. He served his country in the US Army during the Korean War. He was a member of St John Neumann Parish, St John of God Church in North Cape May. He was preceded in death by his wife Claire (2011), Daughter Anne Rambo and two grandsons William and Stephen Rambo. He is survived by four children, Mark M. (Sandra) Rambo, Judy A. Glynn, Paul D. Rambo and Barbara Keegan. He also leaves 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held 2:00 PM on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at the Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Road, N. Cape May. Condolences will be received at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com
