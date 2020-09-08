Marguerite “Peg” Armand (nee Barth), 84 of Cape May Court House, NJ - It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Peg Armand, formally of Wildwood Crest (60 years). Her passions included travel, cooking, an immense love for the beach and being with her family. Peg was raised in Sea Isle City to Howard and Marguerite (Rey) Barth. She graduated with honors from Ocean City High School where she met her future husband Louis. They married in 1954 at St. Joseph Church in Sea Isle City. Prior to marriage she was employed by the Garden State Publishing Company of SIC. Peg was a stay-at-home mom with her 5 children. After raising her children, Peg graduated from Atlantic Community and attended Rowan State College receiving a degree in Business Administration at the age of 50. Peg was employed by the Crest Memorial School Board for 25 years. She was a past PTA President Member Emeritus of NJ and the Association of NJ and School Business Officials. Peg was also a member of the Wildwood Civic Club, the Society of Decorative Painters, Red Hat Society in NJ and Florida, all while being an accomplished artist. Peg and her husband Lou were members of the Assumption Church in Wildwood Crest and the Immaculate Conception in Melbourne Beach, FL. Peg is survived by her husband Louis, her daughters: Kathleen (Terence) O’Neill and Michelle; Sons: Daniel, John (Mary Jo), and Timothy (Tatiana); 3 grandchildren: Briana, Crystal and Max; and 5 great grandchildren. She was much loved by her family and all who knew her. Peg requested that Memorial donations can be made in her name to Door of Hope Ministries (adoorofhopeministries.com) or Family Promise of Cape May County, 505 Townbank Rd, North Cape May, NJ 08204.Public Viewing will be Wednesday, September 9, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday, September 10 th at 11 a.m. at Assumption Church, 7100 Seaview Avenue, Wildwood Crest, NJ 08260. Interment will follow at Calvary Baptist Cemetery.Condolences atwww.radzieta.com
NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- ‘NJ Has One of the Worst Sea-level Rises in the World’
- Political Flags OK on Beaches
- County Reports 14 New COVID-19 Cases
- Middle Woman, 97, Dies from COVID-19 Complications; 12 New In-county Cases Reported
- How Did Tourism Do?
- Philadelphia Man Charged with Child Porn Possession, Distribution
- Lower Township Police Department Activity Report, Adult Arrests Aug. 10-16, 2020
- Man Arrested for Lewdness on Crest Beach
- Wildwood Police Department Activity Report, Adult Arrests Aug. 15-31, 2020
- County Reports 11 New Community Cases, No Non-resident Cases
Videos
- Avalon - Trump should have paid attention to the pandemic before it devastated our economy that will now take years to recover. Trump will go down in history as an impeached one term president who failed to...
- Stone Harbor / Avalon - George from picklball here. To answer your spout. No I was not thrown out of pickle ball in either town.Matter of fact you are lucky to throw the ball let alone me. Everyone is over 65 years old.
- Middle Township - Tourists are officially gone! Its so nice for all locals. Its the best time of the year!!!
- Avalon - Why is there no mention that the real victim in Kenosha is the young women who Blake sexually assaulted. No matter what transpired between Blake and the police, justice for that victim is being...
- Rio Grande - Do you trust Gov. Murphy and the Post Office with your mail-in ballot? Look at the stories that have come out about the last election, of postal workers throwing away ballots. Here is a quote...