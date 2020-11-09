BREON, SUSAN P.

Susan P. Breon, age 74, went to be with her lord on Thursday, November 5, 2020 following a heroic battle with cancer. Susan was born April 4, 1946, the third daughter of Lewis and Josephine (Betty Hand) Parker.Susan was born and lived her life in her beloved Cape May County. She graduated from Lower Cape May Regional High School in 1964 and Taylor Business School in the 80’s. Susan retired From Atlanticare Regional Medical Center as the Chargemaster Coordinator in 2013.Susan or Suzy Q had a kind, loving and gentle spirit, not satisfied with having three sisters and four children she extended her family to include many friends who were aunts and uncles to her children while also adding her children's friends who became like her own children, teaching us all that family is not defined by DNA.Susan worked very hard to provide for her family, sometimes working two and three jobs at a time, delivering newspapers, managing a gas station, or working as secretary for her lifelong church, Cape Island Baptist. She taught her children to be self-reliant, even disassembling and repairing a carburetor on the kitchen table. At this same table, there was always room for anyone who needed a meal, a cup of coffee, a word of encouragement or burned biscuits.Susan found happiness growing flowers, reading, sitting on the beach with her Grant Street Beach Bums, and bragging about her family. She was very proud of her Mayflower ancestry and that her family was among those who were whalers and had settled the Cape May-Townbank area.Susan is survived by her sisters, the other Parker Girls; Josephine (Beth) Parker, Carol Boyd (Robert) and Barbara Parker, her four children; Sarah Deshusses-Alvarez (Werner Tedesco), Francis Deshusses, III, Charles Breon (Jessica) and Kathleen Hollenback (Michael), six grandchildren; Rebecca McAnaney (Ken Blanda), Chelsea Alvarez, Joshua Alvarez, Corrinne Hollenback, Christian Alvarez, her best friend and granddaughter Natalie Hollenback and one great-grandson Kenneth Blanda, along with many nieces, nephews, and friends.Services will be held November 12, 2020 at Cape Island Baptist Church. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, friends may call from 9-10 AM, a Celebration of Life for her family will be held from 10-11 AM, with a graveside service at Cold Spring Presbeterian Cemetery following. For those who cannot attend the service, it will be livestreamed on the Facebook page of Cape Island Baptist Church.
NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- Unofficial Results for Nov. 3 General Election
- Wildwood School District Pays $400K to Settle Claim
- Dead Humpback Whale Found in Townsend's Inlet
- Avalon Police Charge Suspect for Burglary, Criminal Trespass, Criminal Mischief
- County Reports 32 New COVID-19 Cases
- Murphy OK's 'Nation's Strongest Plastic Bag Ban'
- County Reports 31 New COVID-19 Cases
- County Reports 20 New COVID-19 Cases
- County Reports 24 New COVID-19 Cases
- New Rules to Indoor Dining, Youth Sports Imposed to Smother Virus’ Comeback
Videos
- Ocean City - Senator Testa and Assemblymen Simonsen and McClellan sent my husband a handwritten Veterans Day Thank You Card! Such as nice thing to do.
- Cape May - I hate to see Murphy control the money being made from marijuana since their track record shows that he cares more about illegals than the American citizens. I'm sure a big slice of the pie...
- Avalon - "Whether Trump supporters are hostile or misled makes no difference to victims of gun violence, an uncontrolled pandemic and heartless immigration policies -- all of which are choices,"...
- Avalon - I was moved by the sight of the Biden and Harris families on the stage. It looked like the great American family .
- Avalon - My grandson went to the polls in Pennsylvania to discover that they said he had already sent in a mail in ballot which he had not. After he assured them he wanted to vote in person so he would never...