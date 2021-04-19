NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

James “Jim” D. Neill age 102 of Erma passed away on April 17, 2021 at his home. He was the son of the late Clarence and Kathryn Mae Neill. Jim was raised in Anglesea and was known for his clam chowder at his “Jim’s Clam Bar” in Anglesea. He had previously worked for Snows Cannery as a clam extractor. At a young age he captained a ferry boat that ran from Anglesea to Stone Harbor (prior to the bridge being built). He also had fished for Elmer Wiederstom. Jim was predeceased by his wife Inez (1997); brothers, Richard, Dan and Charles; sisters, Alice, Evelyn, Norma, Mary, June and Jean “Betty” Holmes. He is survived by his brother Bill and scores of nieces and nephews. Jim was surrounded by his loving neighbors and he and Inez were always ready to give a helping hand to family and friends. Services will be private. Condolences will be received at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com

