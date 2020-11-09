PIRO, MARK J.

Mark J. Piro passed away at Cape May Regional Medical Center on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at the age of 57, he was with his loving family. Mark is predeceased by his father, Pasquale Piro and his mother, Elaine Piro. Mark is survived by his loving wife Nancy (Gallagher) and brother Scott (Jennifer), his Aunts Marie (Davis) and Dawn (Righter). Mark loved being an uncle and was one of the greatest. He will be lovingly remembered by his loving nieces Grace and Ellie.He proudly worked at the family business, Piro’s Village restaurant in North Wildwood, NJ. Those who knew Mark knew his love for music; collecting music, playing in a band, going to concerts, going on music cruises, and enjoying music every day of his life. Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. “When words fail, music speaks.” Celebrate Mark’s life by listening to the music. In order to keep friends and loved ones safe from Covid 19, there are no current service scheduled, a memorial will be scheduled in the Spring of 2021 to celebrate Marks life. In Lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Jude’s Hospital for Children in memory of Mark.ingersollgreenwoodfh.com
