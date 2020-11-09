VANDORN, GERALD ROBERT

Gerald Robert VanDorn passed away October 20th, 2020 of natural causes at the age of 75. He lived in Cape May Court House for the past 33 yearsMr. VanDorn was born on July 27, 1945 in the city of Passaic NJ. His parents were Gerald Jerome VanDorn and Bernice Marie VanDorn. Mr. VanDorn graduated class of '64 from Pope Pius XII High School. He then furthered his education at Franklin and Marshal college and West Chester University, where he graduated with a B.S Gen Science, Secondary Edu also was elected to Kappa Delta Pi Junior year and Graduated Summa Cum Laude.Mr. VanDorn went on to become a dedicated teacher of 33 years which 26 of them were spent at Lower Cape May Regional High School where he taught Advanced Placement Physics and Chemistry. Mr. VanDorn felt it was a true honor to help mold the minds of the further generations. He was an inspirational leader and a compassionate mentor.“Without faith we have nothing” was something Mr. VanDorn truly believed in and stood for. He relied heavily on his faith in God throughout his life to get him through his darkest times.Mr. VanDorn is survived by his wife Vivian VanDorn, sister Barbara VanDorn, his three children Christopher VanDorn age 38, Shannon VanDorn age 34, Benjamin VanDorn age 33 also by this 5 Grandchildren Austin Taylor age 12, Liam VanDorn age 10, Colin Beckman age 6, Caiden VanDorn age 1 and Orion Furey 2 months old.The Service with be held December 5, 2020. Call in time will be from 11 am-12 noon and service will starts at 12 noon at Ingersoll-Greenwood Funeral Home, 1201 North Wildwood, NJ 08260. Food and refreshments will be held at family home after. Any questions please call Shannon VanDorn 609-972-6407
