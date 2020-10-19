BARCELLO, JOHN T.

John T. Barcello, age 87 of Cape May, passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020 with his family by his side. He was born in Philadelphia, PA to the late Talfer J. and Florence Barcello. John served in the US Army and was a member of the 187th RCT Airborne Paratroopers. He worked as a truckdriver for A&P stores and loved fishing (Cape May Point consumed him, always fishing!) and paint by numbers and he was a member of the United Methodist Church of Green Creek. Left to cherish his memory is his wife, of almost 28 years, Gloria Jean Owen Barcello, his daughter Marisa (Steve) Welch, step-children Lisa (Dwayne) Colvard, Theresa (Patrick) DiDomizio, William (Gwen) Wright and Dawn (Jim) Kelly, his brother Chick (Mary Lou) Watkins and his grandchildren Brian, Aidan, Jacqueline, Kaitlyn, Melanie, Collin, Liam, Gavin, Jordan, Dylan and Ryan. Services will be privately held. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
