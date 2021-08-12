NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

John Dadura, age 63 of Wildwood, passed away Tuesday August 10, 2021 at his home. John has lived in the area most of his life, and formerly resided in the Kensington section of Philadelphia. He worked as a mechanic at Wildwood Bowl, Bolera Hotel in Wildwood, and most recently at Cape Regional Medical Center. He enjoyed bowling and loved the Beatles. John is survived by his wife Anne and sons John and William. Services will be privately held. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.

