MILLER, RAYMOND, 95, of Ocean City, May 14, 2021. He served in the US Navy during World War II.
NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- Lower Man, 65, Killed by Motorist on Bay Drive
- N. Cape May Home Improvement Store to Open in October
- Developers Weigh in on Project Delays in Wildwood
- State Police Site Lists 65 Registered Sex Offenders in CMCo
- New Retail Space Being Built in Burleigh
- Indictments Filed May 11
- Wildwood Crest Police Department Activity, Arrest Report April 2021
- Politicians Seek Solution After State’s ‘Mistake’ Delays Wildwood Developments
- South 9 Bar and Grille Grand Opening
- Seaville Resident, Associate Pastor Declares Candidacy for Upper Committee
Videos
- Seaville - Mr. Trump lost the popular vote not once, but twice. Yet, he still claims he won by a landslide. Obviously, math is not a strong subject for this self proclaimed “brilliant” businessman.
- South Dennis - #CleanUpDT
- Cape May County - If a Jewish Senator that doesn't care about Jewish people doesn't at least make you pause and think, nothing will, this is worse that bowing to Trump. His "people" are being sent...
- Rio Grande - The Biden administration is now in a battle with many of the Democrat members in the House and Senate, after President Biden said Israel had a right to defend itself against the terrorist attacking...
- Cape May - Just in case anyone forgot, because of celebrating the mask standards being dropped, we had the worst job numbers in years last week along with the highest inflation numbers in years. Wag the Dog...