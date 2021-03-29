KARAVANGELAS, VAYIA "VAYOULA"

Vayia Karavangelas,“Vayoula” 80 – Passed away on March 27, 2021 with her loving family by her side. Vayoula was born in Velvendo, Kozani Greece to John and Marianthi Zervas. In 1963, she married Asterios “Steve” Karavangelas and came to the US. Together they operated the Apollo Diner in Wildwood, NJ for 40 years and raised their family. In 2003, she retired to care for her husband Steve. She was known for her cooking and baking skills especially her baklava. She is remembered for her sweetness, kindness and grace.She is survived by her loving and devoted children: Ellen (Ted), Maria (Steve), George (Carol) and grandchildren, Vayia, Steven, Georgia, Kryssa and Joanna; her brother George, sister Eugenia (Markos), sisters-in-law Anastasia, Anna, Sophia, brothers-in-law Kleanthi and Theodore, many relatives and friends. She is predeceased by her husband (Steve), sister Eleni, sister-in-law Theano, brothers-in-law Harry, Marko and Gregory.The funeral service will begin at 11 am on Thursday, April 1 at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 321 St.Demetrios Street, North Wildwood, NJ 08260. Viewing, 10 am to 11 am prior to the service in the church. Interment, Fairview Memorial Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St Demetrios Church.The church will follow NJ State mandated Covid protocol including masks and social distancing. Regrettably, this will limit capacity in the church and the funeral service will be limited to family and other relatives.Vraim Funeral Home, Inc.
