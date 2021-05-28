SALMONSEN, NANCY

Nancy Salmonsen, of Wildwood, NJ was born on February 22, 1950, and passed away peacefully on May 21, 2021, having resided at Victoria Manor in Cape May, NJ before her passing. She leaves behind a legacy of love and caring for her surviving family members, including her sons Michael Rejda (Ajita) of Sterling, VA and Stephen Salmonsen of Haledon, NJ; her brother Ronald A. Miller (Misono); her sister Rosemary Lambert; her grandchildren, Adhya Rejda and Bhaskar Rejda; niece Naomi Miller; nephew Eli Miller; and several grand nieces and nephews who will all miss her. Nancy is predeceased by her mother, Alice DiFernando Farnese; her father, John Vincent Miller; her brothers Donald Miller and Johnny Miller; and by her pug “Angel”. She loved animals and her pets, caring for them with loving kindness. Nancy’s career as an outstanding waitress, cook, caterer, and bartender was one reason for her many dear friends who will cherish her memory. She was generous, thoughtful, true, and honest, and loved her family most of all. A memorial service for friends and family of Nancy will be held on June 19, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Friendship Hall of Christ Episcopal Church, 225 Sassafras St., Millville, NJ 08332. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
