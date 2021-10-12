TAYLOR, RICHARD, JR.

Richard “Rick” Taylor Jr., age 45 of Cape May Beach, New Jersey, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday September 26, 2021. Born in Cape May Court House, NJ to parents Joan A. Taylor (nee Stillwell) and Richard D. Taylor Sr. and raised in Erma NJ, Rick was a Cape May County resident almost his entire life. Rick attended school in Lower Township and graduated from Lower Cape May Regional High School. His love and passion for creating things and carpentry led him to his calling and his very own business in construction, “Taylor Builders LLC”. He was so amazingly skilled and did beautiful work which can be seen throughout Cape May County, from Sea Isle City to Cape May. Almost every one of his family members is left with a memory of his craftsmanship in their homes and lives. His entire family knew that no matter what we could always depend on him if we needed him. Rick gave back to his community not only through his skillful work, he also coached football, volunteered with the Big Brothers of America, and worked with the Arc of Cape May County. Rick truly loved life, he was a big teddy bear with a heart of gold, he loved spending time with his family, 4th of July weekend boat/beach days, holidays, Eagles games, boating, fishing, skiing, biking, and traveling. He absolutely adored and loved spending time with his three granddaughters who affectionately called him “Bop”. Our hearts are so deeply broken, but we will always cherish all of the amazing memories and time we had with him. Rick is predeceased by his father Richard Drew Taylor, Sr. Rick is survived and deeply missed by his wife, Joanne (nee Dukes), children, Amanda (Kyle) Carter, Kayla Fritz, and Justin Fritz, his grandchildren, Karolina, Adeline and Penelope Carter, his mother Joan Jenkins, stepfather Frank Jenkins Sr., his siblings, Tracy (John) Thompson, Donna (David) Lazinski, Mark (Wendy) Schmolze, and Frank (Snezha) Jenkins Jr., his mother-in-law Elaine Vodopija, and so many wonderful nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles, all of whom he loved so dearly.
A memorial service for Rick will be held at 2pm on Saturday, October 23rd, 2021 at Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd. N. Cape May, NJ; a visitation will be held prior to service from 1pm-2pm. Condolences for Rick can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.