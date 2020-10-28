MACGREGOR, MELISSA J.

Melissa J. MacGregor, 64, of Wildwood, NJ, entered the Heavenly Home of our Beloved Lord on October 26, 2020. Melissa was born June 4, 1956 in Philadelphia, PA. She resided in Wildwood as the owner and operator of Lamplighter Motel in Wildwood Crest for many, many years. Melissa's greatest love, above all else, was her loving husband and best friend Tim MacGregor and her fur babies Bixby and Beasley. She also loved spending time traveling and visiting Florida. Melissa was an avid online shopper and cherished her sweet dear friends. She found comfort and relaxation through Reiki Energy Healing. Melissa is survived by her loving husband of 25 years Tim MacGregor and her brother Robert Hart of Bainbridge Island, Washington. She is also survived by her brother in law Mac MacGregor and his wife Nancy, her nephew Shawn, and niece Katie. A Memorial Service for Melissa is being held on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 11 a.m. with a calling time from 10 am to 10:45 am at Ingersoll-Greenwood Funeral Home, 1201 Central Ave., North Wildwood, NJ 08260 followed by graveside service at St. Mary's Cemetery in Cape May, NJ. Condolences at ingersollgreenwoodfh.com
NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- Court House Man Found Dead in Soccer Field Port-a-potty
- S. Dennis Man Indicted for Sex Assault on Minor, Other Charges
- Marmora Member of Philadelphia Crime Family Sentenced for Selling Drugs
- County Reports 15 New COVID-19 Cases
- County COVID-19 Hospitalizations Low as NJ’s Grow
- County Reports 13 New COVID-19 Cases
- Supporters Back Trump with Parades; Opposition Responds
- Police Standoff in Villas Ends with Man’s Arrest
- Lower Township Police Department Activity Report, Adult Arrests Sept. 28-Oct. 4, 2020
- County Reports 16 New COVID-19 Cases
Videos
- Cape May - It goes to show you something I said back during the BLM movement in Portland and Seattle. Blacks want to have NO accountability for anything! I'm Phila, a black man comes towards police with...
- Wildwood - I can’t wait until the election is over...The Freeholder election that is! The sign wars are unbearable.
- Wildwood - Wildwood Housing Authority should be seriously investigated. How is it that the worker's and their relatives get an apartment first then families who've been on the waiting list longer then...
- Del Haven - And to the red Chevy Malibu driving southbound on Route 47 you took 3 dollar store Biden signs out. This occurred close to 13 curves and the police are looking for you.
- Sea Isle City - All of the Biden supporters should take a look at Venezuela. They were the richest country in South America and now are the poorest. There are medicine and food shortages. Crime is out of control....