MACGREGOR, MELISSA J.

Melissa J. MacGregor, 64, of Wildwood, NJ, entered the Heavenly Home of our Beloved Lord on October 26, 2020. Melissa was born June 4, 1956 in Philadelphia, PA. She resided in Wildwood as the owner and operator of Lamplighter Motel in Wildwood Crest for many, many years. Melissa's greatest love, above all else, was her loving husband and best friend Tim MacGregor and her fur babies Bixby and Beasley. She also loved spending time traveling and visiting Florida. Melissa was an avid online shopper and cherished her sweet dear friends. She found comfort and relaxation through Reiki Energy Healing. Melissa is survived by her loving husband of 25 years Tim MacGregor and her brother Robert Hart of Bainbridge Island, Washington. She is also survived by her brother in law Mac MacGregor and his wife Nancy, her nephew Shawn, and niece Katie. A Memorial Service for Melissa is being held on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 11 a.m. with a calling time from 10 am to 10:45 am at Ingersoll-Greenwood Funeral Home, 1201 Central Ave., North Wildwood, NJ 08260 followed by graveside service at St. Mary's Cemetery in Cape May, NJ. Condolences at ingersollgreenwoodfh.com

