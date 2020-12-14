POTTER, ELEANOR PATRICIA

Eleanor Patricia Potter, 95, of Cape May Court House, NJ, passed away on Thursday, December 10, 2020. She was born in Lansdale, PA to the late James and Violet Dalton Barrett. Eleanor was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Cape May Court House and worked as a hostess at the Bellevue Tavern. She loved the Eagles.She is survived by her three children and their spouses; three sisters; seven grandchildren; and eleven great grandchildren.Funeral services are private.Condolences atwww.radzieta.com

