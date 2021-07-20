Dorothy M. Shapley (nee Lozowicki), 99 years young, died July 16, 2021. Born and forever loyal to Philadelphia, Dorothy made North Wildwood her year round home in 1995. A fiercely independent individual, Dorothy loved swimming, dancing, and the Jersey shore. Although she was proud of her Polish heritage, Dorothy was most proud of her family.She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph F. and her son, Francis M. She is survived by her sons, Michael (Barbara) and Joseph Jr.(Alice). She was loved by her grandchildren Joseph, Michelle, Katie, Frankie, Michael, Matthew, Helene, Matthew and Kristen. Dorothy was blessed with 10 great grandchildren with an 11th arriving in January.Services were held on July 21. Donations in Dorothy's memory can be made to the American Cancer Society or the charity of your choice.
