DOONAN, DARREN

Darren Doonan, 45 of Wildwood Crest, NJ and Riviera Beach, Fl died unexpectedly on July 2, 2021 near Singer Island, FL. He is predeceased by his father James Doonan. He is survived by his mother Dorothy Doonan, his children James and Andrew and their mother Ana. He is also survived by his siblings Steve McKenna (Tracey), David Cochran (Lori), Danielle Severino (John), and his twin brother Darryl (Karee). He is also survived by many cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Darren graduated from Wildwood High School. He was a fisherman and a marine welder. There will be a memorial service on Saturday July 24, 2021 at Ingersoll Greenwood Funeral Home 1201 Central Ave. North Wildwood NJ. Visitation will be at 11:30 AM followed by a service at noon. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Cape May Lost Fishermen’s Memorial, 1021 Baltimore Ave., Cape May, NJ 08204ingersollgreenwoodfh.com
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- Police ID Hammonton Man Killed in Parkway Crash
- Wildwood Renews Rental Property’s License with Conditions
- N. Wildwood Woman Stole from 9 Victims, Crest Police Say
- UPDATE: Suspect in Independence Day Assault ID'd
- W. Cape May Approves Weed Sales
- Beware ‘Tree of Heaven,’ Seaville Resident Urges
- Indictments Filed July 13
- Rowdy Teens on Bay Side, Too, Avalon Resident Says
- Brick Man Struck by Motor Vehicle in Wildwood
- Vehicle Services Return to N. Cape May MVC Center
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Villas - To Avalon about workers using town trucks, do you realize how many employees in Cape May county live a good distance away. Affordability for people to be able to live in this county is not happening...
- Cape May - Where is the additional stimulus for retired people? Seems like we are forgotten. We don’t get a check to help us pay for medicine, food ,gas and increasing monthly expenses. We try to make do...
- North Cape May - My Dog doesn't care about Black Lives Matters, my Dog isn't politically correct, my Dog doesn't care about critical race theory, my Dog doesn't care about LGBTQMNBPKY, my Dog...
- Dennis Township - There is a very offensive flag on Route 47 in Dennis Twp. where there are all different kinds of flags being sold. It contains an expletive about our President. It doesn't matter if you like...
- Villas - I am with the spouter who dumped cable. I am going to try every antenna unless someone knows which one works. Maybe you campers around the fire know.