DOONAN, DARREN

Darren Doonan, 45 of Wildwood Crest, NJ and Riviera Beach, Fl died unexpectedly on July 2, 2021 near Singer Island, FL. He is predeceased by his father James Doonan. He is survived by his mother Dorothy Doonan, his children James and Andrew and their mother Ana. He is also survived by his siblings Steve McKenna (Tracey), David Cochran (Lori), Danielle Severino (John), and his twin brother Darryl (Karee). He is also survived by many cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Darren graduated from Wildwood High School. He was a fisherman and a marine welder. There will be a memorial service on Saturday July 24, 2021 at Ingersoll Greenwood Funeral Home 1201 Central Ave. North Wildwood NJ. Visitation will be at 11:30 AM followed by a service at noon. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Cape May Lost Fishermen’s Memorial, 1021 Baltimore Ave., Cape May, NJ 08204ingersollgreenwoodfh.com

