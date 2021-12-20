NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CAFFEY, JOHN C., 77, of North Cape May, December 13, 2021. He served in the US Army and was a social member of the Stella Maris Home Association of Erma.

