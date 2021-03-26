KILLINO, FRANK J.

Frank J. Killino, a resident of Delran, NJ since 1958, passed away on March 22, 2021. Born in Taylor, PA to the late Frank and Julia Killino, he was 83 years old.Frank was the beloved husband of Anna Marie "Ginger" Killino (nee D'Autrechy) for 59 years.Loving father of Frank Killino, Laura Martin (Tim), Paul Killino, Julianne (Jim) Rosiak, and the late Timothy Killino.Cherished grandfather of Stephanie, Chloe, Madison, Michael, Timothy, Autumn, and Price.Dear brother of Grace Gisolfi and Thomas Killino (Joan).Frank is also survived by many nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends who will miss him tremendously.Frank graduated from Scranton University in 1958. He came to Delran the same year and began his career in education. He taught 1 year at Aaronson Bell School in Delran then worked 47 years for the Cinnaminson Board of Education as a guidance counselor. During that time, he earned his masters degree from Rutgers University in 1963. Frank served his community as President of the Board of Education and board member, Mayor of Delran, various township positions, member of the Parish Council and Eucharistic Minister, Holy Name (Resurrection Parish) and he served as the Burlington County Education Association President for two years. He was an adjunct professor at Jersey City State College (Jersey City State University). Frank took pride with his involvement in the introduction of Millbridge Elementary School, Delran High School, Resurrection Parrish church and Resurrection Parish Center as well as a number of preserved green acre spaces and parks. Frank enjoyed time at the Jersey Shore in Cape May. He danced with the Cape May Victorian Dancers and volunteered with Mid-Atlantic Center for Arts and Humanities. Frank's hobbies included collecting stamps and coins as well as watching the Philadelphia Eagles. Frank also enjoyed traveling with his family, taking a variety of exotic vacations. Most importantly Frank was a cherished Pop Pop to his grandchildren.Relatives and friends are invited to gather on Tuesday, March 30th, at Givnish of Cinnaminson, 1200 Route 130 N., from 9 am - 10:20 am. Frank's Mass will begin at 11 am at Resurrection Parish, Church of the Holy Name site, 260 Conrow Road in Delran. Interment to follow in Lakeview Memorial Park, Cinnaminson, NJ.In lieu of flowers, donations in Frank's name may be made to the Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts and Humanities (MAC) www.capemaymac.org/support/donate-to-mac/; or to the St. Vincent De Paul Society, c/o Resurrection Parish 260 Conrow Road, Delran, NJ 08075.To share your fondest memories and condolences, please visit www.Givnish.com.
