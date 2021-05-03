NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Walter R. Hartem, 65, of Woodbine, NJ passed away May 1, 2021 in his home. He had been battling leukemia for 2 years. He was born to the late George and Addine Hartem and worked as a truck driver for Brunozzi Transfer Company in Vineland. He was a loving father whose favorite hobby was riding his Harley.Walter is survived by his daughters: Rachel (Stewart) Merrick and Elizabeth Hartem. Services are private. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

