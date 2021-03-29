CREAMER, STEVEN D., 40, of Tuckahoe, March 19, 2021.
- Seaville - Too many of our members in Congress feared a backlash from the NRA. They would not get big bucks for their re-election campaign if they supported common sense gun reform. Now the NRA has been...
- Avalon - Two great opening statements by the Prosecution and Defense in the Chauvin Trial. No matter where people come down on this matter, everyone should watch this to educate themselves on the reality of...
- Wildwood Crest - There ought to be beach tags for dogs. They should include DNA testing paid for by owners. If dog waste is found, test it and fine the owner.
- North Wildwood - Church membership dropped below 50% for the first time. I guess it’s one more legacy of the Trump presidency? People are looking at the hypocrisy of groups like evangelicals, and asking themselves...
- Wildwood Crest - Fox host Maria Bartiromo just complained to Eric Trump about Biden's 5th trip home to Delaware. Eric -"I don't even know where to begin. It's heartbreaking to us. I saw how much...