Wayne K. Boschen, age 78 of Cape May Court House, NJ passed on July 16, 2020 at Riddle Memorial Hospital. Wayne is survived by 3 siblings, twin brother, Roger (Janet) Boschen, Kenneth (Theresa) Boschen, and Wendy Rossett, and his loving nieces and nephew. Funeral services will be held privately. Online condolences may be made by visitingwww.paganofuneralhome.com

