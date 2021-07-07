HALBRUNER, SHIRLEY N., of Cape May, July 3, 2021. She was a member of Tabernacle United Methodist Church.
NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- Suspect Sought After Rio Grande Carjacking
- Unsecured Septic Tank Lid Linked to Toddler's Fatal Fall
- N. Wildwood Police Arrest 4 After Robbery Investigation
- Wanted Man Has Connections to Wildwood, Rio Grande, State Police Say
- HVAC Tech Accused of Filming Girls in School Bathrooms Faces 38-count Indictment
- Parents of Toddler Who Died After Falling into Septic Tank Sue Campground, Others
- 3 CMCo Beaches Closed for High Bacteria Levels in '20, Reports Says
- Rio Trailer Catches Fire; Occupant Treated for Burns, Smoke Inhalation
- Lower Township Police Department Activity Report, Adult Arrests June 7-13, 2021
- Stevenson Sworn as N. Wildwood Police Chief
Videos
- Dennis Township - Dennis Township spouter: totally agree that the mayor and committee are incompetent and only hire friends. You are completely mistaken with your comments regarding the previous Rec Director. They did...
- North Wildwood - That editorial by Art Hall was absolute drivel. Comparing Barack Obama to Tim Scott, Ben Carson, and the Woman in the Heritage foundation is absolutely absurd. Here's hoping that you live...
- Avalon - Your article about the NJMVC/DMV was spot on. Some years ago some of our sons classmates took a trip to Russia. When asked about his impression of Russia one student replied: "Living in Russia...
- Avalon - We live in a nice area of Avalon among houses valued at between $4 million and $12 million. Sadly one thing that has become clear is that money doesn't bring with it breeding, class or...
- Stone Harbor - Avalon spouter should not equate the valor and dedication of our servicemen with a simple ID requirement to vote. It might be a right given by the Constitution but I’m sure our forefathers did not...